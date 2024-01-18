Albion Financial Group UT Buys 28,389 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,389 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 59.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 703,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,451,000 after buying an additional 145,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 76.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 518,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,706 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.44. 98,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.16%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

