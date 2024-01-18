Albion Financial Group UT Buys 985 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.14% of Main Street Capital worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 42,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 119,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAIN

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.