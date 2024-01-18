Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.49 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $11.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $584.42. 606,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $600.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $266.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

