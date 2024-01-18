Albion Financial Group UT Has $17.25 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kraft Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 687,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,570. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

