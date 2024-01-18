Albion Financial Group UT Has $2.05 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after buying an additional 1,192,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,992,000 after buying an additional 117,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,362,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after buying an additional 279,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.18.

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.57. 302,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 438.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

