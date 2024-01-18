Albion Financial Group UT Has $843,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,420 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ECL traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.96. 65,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.57 and a 200-day moving average of $182.56.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

