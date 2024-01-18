Albion Financial Group UT Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.17. The stock had a trading volume of 236,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,756. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.23. The firm has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

