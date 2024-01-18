Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 4,301 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 112.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,116 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.95. 100,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

