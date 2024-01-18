Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 567 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $46,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.48. 105,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,215. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $117.35.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

