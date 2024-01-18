Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 681 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.33. The company had a trading volume of 177,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,060. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

