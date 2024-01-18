Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

AA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AA

Alcoa Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE AA traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.55. 2,045,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,612. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.