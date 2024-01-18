Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 7,389 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.49% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SGOL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 173,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

