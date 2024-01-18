Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.88. 9,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,188. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

