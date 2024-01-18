Allen Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 6.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.01. 19,272,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,672,515. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $570.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $111.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.