Allen Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 168,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,468 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $62.37.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

