Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 58,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,392. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

