Allen Capital Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIP remained flat at $25.61 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,526. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.