Allen Capital Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $75.36. 752,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.