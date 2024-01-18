Allen Capital Group LLC Has $457,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $325.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $99.69 and a 1-year high of $127.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

