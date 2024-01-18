Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,426. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

