Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.4% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.97. 290,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.