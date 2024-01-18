Allen Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.37. The company had a trading volume of 260,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,423. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

