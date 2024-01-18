Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at ONEOK
In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
ONEOK Price Performance
ONEOK stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 939,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.
ONEOK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
