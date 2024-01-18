Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,775 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.7 %

PYPL stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,390,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.