Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,106,000 after acquiring an additional 85,835 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,402,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $25.69. 62,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,040. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

