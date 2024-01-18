Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 140,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,075. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.