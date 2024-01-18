Allen Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

