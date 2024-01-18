Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 3,228 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 0.9% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 40,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

