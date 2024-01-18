Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

