Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Ally Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years. Ally Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

ALLY stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

