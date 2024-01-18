Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $392.57

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $392.57 and last traded at $389.97, with a volume of 47579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.82.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $741.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 22.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

