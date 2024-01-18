ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.47. 9,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 297,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.38). As a group, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

