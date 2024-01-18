AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DIT opened at $204.91 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $154.04 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.47.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter.
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
