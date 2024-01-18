AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

DIT opened at $204.91 on Tuesday. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $154.04 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.