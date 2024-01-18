Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,800 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 980,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 506,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,802. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $386.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after acquiring an additional 50,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.