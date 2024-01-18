Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Position Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,319 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.02% of Ameris Bancorp worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

