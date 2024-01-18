Analysts Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT at $126.80

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $115.37 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $59,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

