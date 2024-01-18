Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target at $197.80

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.45.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $162.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.29. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46.
Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
