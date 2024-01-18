Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Target Price at C$15.38

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Innergex Renewable Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,320 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,947.06. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INE opened at C$9.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.51 and a 12-month high of C$16.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2913112 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -423.53%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.