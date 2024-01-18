Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) PT at C$17.57

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFI shares. ATB Capital raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NFI opened at C$13.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$7.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.3166895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

