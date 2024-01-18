Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

