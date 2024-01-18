Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANEB stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Featured Stories

