Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 395.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $4,921,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $181.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $202.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

