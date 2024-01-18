Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $228,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $485.82 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $494.76. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.87.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

