Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,022 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.26.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Twilio stock can’t do anything wrong; more gains imminent
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.