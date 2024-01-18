Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,899 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

