Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives $13.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

ANNX stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $244.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Annexon will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Annexon by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

