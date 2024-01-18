Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $338.31.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get AON alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

Institutional Trading of AON

AON Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AON by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in AON by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $303.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.69. AON has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AON will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

About AON

(Get Free Report

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.