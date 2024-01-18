Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.79

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 89076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Appian Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $26,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,611,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,383,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,052,524 shares of company stock valued at $112,421,141. 43.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $7,851,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Appian by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Appian by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 293,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

