Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.86. 1,855,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,626. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.09 and a 52-week high of $165.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

