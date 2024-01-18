ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARX shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$20.63 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.34 and a 52 week high of C$23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. Equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

